Marcus Maye suspended three games for substance abuse violation

Saints safety Marcus Maye will be unavailable for the next three games.

The NFL announced that Maye has been suspended for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Maye was sentenced to six months probation in August after a plea deal to resolve a driving under the influence arrest from February 2021.

New Orleans will face Green Bay, Tampa Bay, and New England during Maye’s absence.

Maye has started both games for the Saints this season. He has 13 tackles, an interception and a sack in those appearances.

The suspension was likely once Maye’s legal case reached its conclusion, but the Saints will still have to shuffle some pieces in order to fill in for his absence while continuing to play at the same high level they’ve reached in their first two games.