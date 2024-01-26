Mark Andrews “can’t tell you how excited” he is to be back

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is set to make his first appearance since injuring his ankle on November 16 and he said on Friday that he “can’t tell you how excited” he is to be back with the team.

It seemed like a long shot that Andrews would be able to return, but diligent rehab work and the Ravens’ ability to keep winning without him allowed him to get on the practice field in recent weeks. Andrews was activated on Friday, which leaves him on track to face the Chiefs.

Andrews said he is “going to help this team any way I can” and sounded particularly eager to team up with fellow tight end Isaiah Likely after watching the second-year player shine in his absence.

“It’s dangerous. Obviously, adding him and I to a tandem, doing our thing, it’s going to be fun,” Andrews said, via the team’s website. “I’m excited to see how it turns out.”

The Chiefs are probably less excited about the development because Andrews’ return will make the Ravens even more difficult to stop this Sunday.