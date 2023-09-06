Mark Andrews returns to practice, listed as limited with quad injury

After missing six consecutive practices, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was back on the field for Wednesday’s session.

Andrews’ injury was previously undisclosed, but he was listed as limited on Baltimore’s first injury report of the year with a quad issue.

Head coach John Harbaugh had indicated earlier this week that Andrews was set to return on Wednesday and that there was no need to panic about the tight end’s status.

Andrews caught 73 passes for 847 yards with five touchdowns in 15 games last season.

Also on Baltimore’s injury report, left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) was limited and cornerback Marlon Humphrey did not practice. Humphrey is still recovering from foot surgery last month.

Notably, the Ravens did not list quarterback Tyler Huntley on the injury report after he’s been impacted by a hamstring injury suffered last month. Baltimore will either have Huntley or veteran Josh Johnson serve as the backup quarterback against Houston in Week 1.