Mark Davis: Maxx Crosby trade just not happening

Raiders owner Mark Davis said “players come and go” after trading wide receiver Davante Adams to the Jets on Tuesday and that he leaves the decisions on what happens with the roster to General Manager Tom Telesco and head coach Antonio Pierce.

There appears to be at least one exception to that rule, however. The decision to trade Adams has given rise to some thoughts that the Raiders might continue to be sellers and any list of players with appeal to other clubs would start with defensive end Maxx Crosby.

According to Davis, that’s a non-starter. Crosby has said he wants to spend his entire career with the Raiders and Davis was unequivocal when it came to holding onto the team’s top defensive player.

“It’s unfortunate today, but there’s so much outside chatter that is not true,” Davis said, via TheAthletic.com. “It’s not coming from any sources. It’s not coming from anything. My basic thing is never to answer all that stuff because, otherwise, you get trapped in this black hole. It’s just not happening.”

There might be a price that makes Davis change his mind about moving Crosby, but it would almost certainly be a prohibitive one and there’s no sign that anyone is in a rush to pay it.