Mark Davis praises Josh Jacobs: “Just really proud of him”

Running back Josh Jacobs is returning to the Raiders on a renegotiated one-year deal, with Jacobs signing his deal on Saturday.

Team owner Mark Davis noted just how excited he is to have the 2022 rushing leader back in the fold.

“I love him, I love Josh,” Davis said, via Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “He’s phenomenal. He was the heart of our team, in my mind. He came to play every day. Tough, tough, tough guy. Just really proud of him. He was a Raider.

“If we had 22 Josh Jacobs on the roster, with that mentality, amazing.”

In 2022, Jacobs led the league with 1,653 yards rushing and 2,053 yards from scrimmage. He had 12 rushing touchdowns and caught 53 passes for 400 yards.

Jacobs has gone over 1,000 yards in three of his first four seasons and he’s rushed for 40 touchdowns.

Jacobs posted “I’m back” on social media and the Raiders have announced that he’s signed his new contract.