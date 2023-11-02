Mark Davis: Raiders were going in wrong direction with Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler

Raiders owner Mark Davis says he fired head coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler because he didn’t think they were moving the Raiders forward.

“Unfortunately, I had great hopes for Josh and Dave,” Davis told ESPN. “It just seemed we were going in the wrong direction. So, with the trade deadline, I just felt it was time to make a change, time to make a move.”

Davis said he chose Antonio Pierce as interim head coach because he likes Pierce’s intensity. Davis said he believes Pierce will focus on the big picture as the team’s leader and will delegate play calling and other responsibilities to the coaching staff.

“Seemed like a fresh approach,” Davis said. “Seemed like the adjustment we need at this time. I was impressed.”

Davis said he’ll be hands-off with Pierce and interim General Manager Champ Kelly, allowing both of them to make the moves they believe are best for the rest of the season.