Mark Murphy makes it clear the Packers want to move on from Aaron Rodgers

  
Published March 10, 2023 11:47 AM
nbc_pft_aaronrodgersjets_230310
March 10, 2023 08:48 AM
Sauce Gardner hints at “package deals” if the Jets land Aaron Rodgers, which leads Mike Florio and Peter King to assess how interested the QB is and why there’s essentially no turning back for New York.

As recently explained, it was clear the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers are heading for a divorce . It’s now clear that this is the team’s preferred outcome.

In an interview with WBAY-TV, CEO Mark Murphy was asked whether there’s a scenario where Rodgers is the team’s starting quarterback in 2023.

Said Murphy: “Yeah, I mean unless, if things don’t work out the way we want them , yeah, we would. He is obviously a great player.”

If things don’t work out the way we want them, yeah, we would.

That says it all, doesn’t it? “Well, sure, if we have to keep him, we will. We don’t want to. But we will.”

Of course, that could prompt Jordan Love to seek a trade of his own. Complicating a messy situation in Green Bay.

The deeper question is whether the Packers are putting any restrictions on the potential Rodgers destination. The Jets have gotten permission to talk to him. Are there others that the Packers have blocked? Does Rodgers prefer playing for any of those others?

Murphy added that a resolution is expected before the start of free agency . They need one by then, because they need to clear his compensation package from the salary cap. If he’s staying, they get cap relief by exercising a $58.1 million option bonus. If he’s going, they get cap relief by getting rid of him.

It will be interesting to see how Rodgers responds to all of this. If he’s up for a little chaos, the message to the Packers should be simple -- I’m not leaving .