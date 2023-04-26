 Skip navigation
Mark Murphy: We look forward to welcoming back Aaron Rodgers to retire his No. 12

  
Published April 26, 2023 10:23 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how the Packers walked away from the Aaron Rodgers trade with the upper hand, but why it’s understandable the Jets paid so much for the QB.

Just before the Jets’ press conference introducing Aaron Rodgers began, both New York and Green Bay released separate announcements confirming the trade was done.

Several members of the Packers’ brass issued statements, with team president Mark Murphy noting that the quarterback’s number will be retired.

“Aaron had an incredible career with the Packers,” Murphy said. “During a team-record 18-year career, he brought great joy to our fans through a Super Bowl championship, countless thrilling victories and breathtaking quarterback plays. He made playing quarterback look easy. As great a player as he is, what stands out most for me is his toughness — his willingness to play through pain. He will undoubtedly be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. We were proud to have had him as the leader of our team through his impact on the field, in the locker room and in the community.

“We wish Aaron well in New York and look forward to welcoming him back to Green Bay to retire his No. 12 , celebrate his induction into the Packers Hall of Fame and unveil his name on the Lambeau Field façade.”

General Manager Brian Gutekunst said the Packers are “eternally grateful” for what Rodgers gave the organization for the last 18 years.

“While he undoubtedly will be remembered as one of the best players in our franchise’s storied history for all his accomplishments on the field, it is his competitive greatness, leadership and toughness that make him such a special player and person,” Gutekunst said. “The daily expectations he placed on himself and his teammates were instrumental in all that we accomplished during a special era of Packers football. We wish Aaron nothing but success and look forward to welcoming him back to Green Bay in the future and celebrating his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

Matt LaFleur, who was hired as the Packers head coach in 2019, said Rodgers is the best player he’s worked with.

“I will always be grateful for our time together, both on and off the field,” LaFleur said. “The mark he left on our organization, players and coaches cannot be overstated. His drive for competitive greatness and the standards he set for everyone, including himself, made our team better. Ultimately, he made me a better coach. I will never forget his post-practice interactions with our families. His ability to connect with kids, including my own, was a great example for our locker room. He was and will always be a great representative of the ‘G’ and what it means to be a Green Bay Packer.”