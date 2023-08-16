Marlon Humphrey may miss start of season with injury

The Ravens may be down a starting cornerback at the start of the season.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is expected to miss time with an injury and his status is up in the air for Week One, according to NFL Media.

The report says Humphrey may need “a medical procedure” but the details of the injury are not known.

The 27-year-old Humphrey was the Ravens’ first-round draft pick in 2017 and has made the Pro Bowl three times, including last season, when he started all 17 games.