 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Marlon Humphrey: Ravens “very scary” on paper, but we have to prove it

  
Published June 20, 2023 05:30 AM
beZbchOAZBYT
June 16, 2023 08:51 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons try to make sense of J.K. Dobbins’ decision to sit out over the lack of a new deal, but explain why the RB position just doesn’t have the same pull as other positions.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey wrapped up the offseason program by making a pretty bold pronouncement about his team.

Humphrey spent the last few weeks getting to know new teammates like Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, and Rock Ya-Sin while also catching up with returning members of the team. The veteran corner took stock of what he’s seen and said that “on paper, we look very scary” as they head into the 2023 season.

The way things look on paper in June can be very different than how they look on the field come the fall, however, and Humphrey said that the team has to show that looks are not deceiving.
“We’ve got the pieces ,” Humphrey said. “It’s just putting them together, working together, figuring out how it works. Putting out a product. It’s really easy to talk about all the great receivers we’ve got, all the great running backs, all the great DBs, the good D-line. But I think this is a year of just proving it.”

The Ravens aren’t the only AFC team that looks good on paper with the season a little over two months away and the depth of the conference means that the Ravens will have to start proving things right off the bat in order to solidify their bid for a playoff spot and more this year.