Marshon Lattimore sits out end of Friday’s practice with an injury

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore finished Friday’s joint practice with the Chargers watching from the sideline. Lattimore wore a heavy wrap on his left leg at one point, Rod Walker of The Advocate reports.

Lattimore did participate in seven-on-seven drills.

Saints coach Dennis Allen downplayed Lattimore’s injury.

“He just planted and felt a little something,” Allen said, via Walker. “I think it’s more precautionary than anything. . . . We’ll go in and evaluate it and see where he’s at, but it didn’t seem like it was significant on the field, so hopefully that will be the case.”

Lattimore is entering his seventh season with the Saints after being named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017. He played only seven games in 2022, missing nine games with fractured ribs and a lacerated kidney.

“I think his mind is in the right spot,” Allen said. “He’s competing at a very high level. He’s worked extremely hard on his fundamentals and technique, and I think he’s gotten better throughout camp. Based on what I’m seeing right now, I fully expect we are going to see the type of player that we’ve had here in the past. That’s encouraging for me as a play-caller, because it allows us to do a lot of different things.”