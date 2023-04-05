Marvin Jones to wear No. 0 in second stint with Lions

Receiver Marvin Jones said Wednesday he sees a “different culture ” in Detroit now, returning to the Lions after two years in Jacksonville.

“It’s a new feel for sure,” Jones said. “I think when I came here, the first thing everybody said is, ‘Hey Marv, it’s different. You’re going to love it. The coaches are different, the culture. Everything is not the same.’ I think that was definitely one of the reasons why it was definitely appealing for me to come back here. Why not?”

But Jones said he is the same receiver who made 289 catches for 4,296 yards and 36 touchdowns in five years in Detroit.

“Same old me. Ain’t nothing changed,” Jones said.

The only thing that for sure will change is Jones’ number.

Jones wore No. 11 in his first stint with the Lions from 2016-20 and for the Jaguars the past two seasons.

Kalif Raymond wears No. 11 for the Lions now.

Jones said Wednesday Raymond will keep his number, and Jones will wear No. 0.

Jones called it a “family decision” to switch numbers and choose 0.

Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse, Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley, Giants receiver Parris Campbell and Titans defensive back Sean Murphy-Bunting also have announced they will wear No. 0 after owners approved a rule change to make the number available this season.