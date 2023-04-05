 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Marvin Jones to wear No. 0 in second stint with Lions

  
Published April 5, 2023 01:51 PM
nbc_pft_lionsdraftpredictions_230404
April 4, 2023 09:28 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore why the Lions sit at a fascinating spot with a “luxury pick” at No. 6 in the 2023 NFL Draft and if Devon Witherspoon could be a perfect fit for Detroit's culture.

Receiver Marvin Jones said Wednesday he sees a “different culture ” in Detroit now, returning to the Lions after two years in Jacksonville.

“It’s a new feel for sure,” Jones said. “I think when I came here, the first thing everybody said is, ‘Hey Marv, it’s different. You’re going to love it. The coaches are different, the culture. Everything is not the same.’ I think that was definitely one of the reasons why it was definitely appealing for me to come back here. Why not?”

But Jones said he is the same receiver who made 289 catches for 4,296 yards and 36 touchdowns in five years in Detroit.

“Same old me. Ain’t nothing changed,” Jones said.

The only thing that for sure will change is Jones’ number.

Jones wore No. 11 in his first stint with the Lions from 2016-20 and for the Jaguars the past two seasons.

Kalif Raymond wears No. 11 for the Lions now.

Jones said Wednesday Raymond will keep his number, and Jones will wear No. 0.

Jones called it a “family decision” to switch numbers and choose 0.

Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse, Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley, Giants receiver Parris Campbell and Titans defensive back Sean Murphy-Bunting also have announced they will wear No. 0 after owners approved a rule change to make the number available this season.