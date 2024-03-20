Mason Rudolph posts farewell message to Pittsburgh

The Steelers selected quarterback Mason Rudolph in the third round of the 2018 draft and he had been with the organization ever since.

But Rudolph signed a one-year deal with the Titans, closing that chapter of his career as he enters the seventh season of his career.

Rudolph’s time with Pittsburgh ended on a high note, as he started the last three games of the regular season and won each of them to help the franchise earn a playoff berth.

On Wednesday, Rudolph posted a farewell message to Pittsburgh and the Steelers on social media.

“For the past 6 years, it has been a privilege to be part of the Pittsburgh community and represent the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Rudolph wrote.

“To my teammates, coaches, staff, Art Rooney, the Rooney family, Thomas Tull, Larry Paul, and the rest of the Steelers organization: Thank you for changing my life forever six years ago when you gave me the opportunity to wear the Black & Gold.

“To the fans — your love and passion for the team is what makes it so special to play here. I will never forget playing in front of Yinz one final time this past December. All the Best. MR.”

Rudolph went 8-4-1 as a starter with the Steelers. In his 21 total appearances, he completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 3,085 yards with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.