Matt Araiza signs with Mexican football team

  
Published February 20, 2023 12:07 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms agree that the Bengals are better set up to win the Super Bowl before the Bills, with the pressure on Buffalo's coaching staff higher than ever.

Matt Araiza, the talented punter who was cut by the Bills without ever playing in a regular-season game for them after a rape accusation surfaced, has signed to punt in Mexico.

Galgos de Tijuana (Tijuana Greyhounds) of the Liga de Fútbol Americano Profesional (LFA) announced that they have signed Araiza.

Araiza won the Ray Guy Award as the best punter in college football in 2021, and the Bills drafted him in 2022. The Bills announced that Araiza had won their starting job and released their incumbent starter, Matt Haack, in the preseason. But then the news that he had been accused of rape during his final season at San Diego State became public, and although the Bills initially defended him publicly, they soon released him after significant pressure from fans and the media.

Araiza has denied the accusation and criminal charges were never filed. He is facing a civil suit.

UPDATE: Araiza is not signing with the Mexican team after all.