Matt Canada takes issue with CBS’s characterization of his comments before Steelers-Texans game

At a time when Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada has become a punching bag for many Steelers fans, Canada is punching back.

During his Thursday press conference with reporters, Canada criticized the CBS broadcast crew for its interpretation of statements he made prior to the Week 4 game between the Steelers and the Texans.

Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta worked the game. Dedes shared this during the broadcast: “One thing Matt Canada told us when we sat with him yesterday at their hotel, you know, they’re not quite built to come back from big leads. And so the way they start games, so critical. Young quarterback, with so much newness in this offense.”

“That is an unbelievable misinterpretation of a conversation,” Canada said Thursday morning, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “You’re not going to stick to your plan of running and running play action. All we care about is winning. The conversation was, at that point, the plan was not built to do that then. . . .

“Obviously, I believed we were going to win. I kept throwing it. Our linemen had to do 46 dropbacks. [Quarterback] Kenny [Pickett] had to do that. At no point was that conversation meant in that regard. I certainly believe he knew that. It was obviously taken wrong, if not. At no point have I doubted our players, doubted we can come back. No doubts. Everyone on the offense is well aware of that. I firmly believe we are built to come from behind.”

Regardless of what he said, it’s a fair characterization of the current status of the offense. They’re not built to come from behind. They need balance for their offense to work. Falling behind by multiple scores makes them one dimensional, and their passing game isn’t good enough to thrive when the only option is throwing.

The 2-2 Steelers host the 3-1 Ravens on Sunday. The Steelers then have a bye in Week 6.