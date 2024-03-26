Matt Eberflus likes new hip-drop tackle rule because “I don’t want to lose offensive players”

Before Matt Eberflus became the Bears head coach, he was a longtime defensive assistant — culminating with a four-year stint as the Colts’ defensive coordinator.

Despite the NFLPA’s objections, the NFL approved a proposal to penalize hip-drop tackles on Monday. As a head coach with a defensive background, Eberflus was asked about the change on Tuesday and noted that he likes it in large part because it should help offensive players.

But he also noted that the change won’t alter much in how he teaches tackling.

“We came up with a thing called the hamstring tackle,” Eberflus said, via Kevin Fishbain of TheAthletic.com. “I’ve been using that since ’95 [at the University of Toledo]. To me, it’s pretty easy. I don’t have to really change or adjust. We’ve never taught that type of tackle. We hit with the top of our pads. Now, I had to adjust a little bit when they took the head out of the game, putting the head in front and on the side, all those things. But it’s been the same that we’ve done since ’95.

“I think it’s a really good rule because I don’t want to lose offensive players because of that technique. I think it’s a really good way to put it on the books to make sure we get that tackle out of the game.”

The NFL has noted that the injury rate on hip-drop tackles is 20-25 times higher than on other plays. There likely will be an adjustment period for players, but the goal of the rule change is to keep more offensive players healthy.