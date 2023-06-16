 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matt Eberflus more comfortable “the second time through it”

  
Published June 16, 2023 03:14 AM
xWStWcCnvYG6
June 12, 2023 01:08 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed reflect on some of the greatest non-QBs to represent Chicago in the 21st century, including Olin Kreutz, Brian Urlacher, Lance Briggs, Charles Tillman, Devin Hester and more.

The Bears spent the offseason working to improve the talent on their roster, but that’s not the only reason why head coach Matt Eberflus thinks that the team is better prepared for success this year.

Eberflus was a first-time head coach last year and that meant a lot of time was spent installing new systems over the course of the offseason. That wasn’t necessary this time around and Eberflus also gained a deeper knowledge for his position during his first year on the job. That’s left him feeling like he and the returning players from last season are better situated for success in 2023.

“You get more comfortable in the position,” Eberflus said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “You know how to flex a little bit better. You’re more comfortable with the coaches. The coaches are more comfortable with the players. It’s just the second time through it. . . . There’s no teacher like experience — there just isn’t. You want to swing the golf club? You can talk about it until you’re blue in the face. Until you actually take a lesson and learn how to grip the club, take a stance and swing at it, there’s nothing like experience in anything you do.”

The passage of time alone won’t guarantee any improvement, but the Bears will be hoping that matching a higher comfort level matched with a higher talent level will pay off in the standings.