Matt Eberflus more comfortable “the second time through it”

The Bears spent the offseason working to improve the talent on their roster, but that’s not the only reason why head coach Matt Eberflus thinks that the team is better prepared for success this year.

Eberflus was a first-time head coach last year and that meant a lot of time was spent installing new systems over the course of the offseason. That wasn’t necessary this time around and Eberflus also gained a deeper knowledge for his position during his first year on the job. That’s left him feeling like he and the returning players from last season are better situated for success in 2023.

“You get more comfortable in the position,” Eberflus said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “You know how to flex a little bit better. You’re more comfortable with the coaches. The coaches are more comfortable with the players. It’s just the second time through it. . . . There’s no teacher like experience — there just isn’t. You want to swing the golf club? You can talk about it until you’re blue in the face. Until you actually take a lesson and learn how to grip the club, take a stance and swing at it, there’s nothing like experience in anything you do.”

The passage of time alone won’t guarantee any improvement, but the Bears will be hoping that matching a higher comfort level matched with a higher talent level will pay off in the standings.