Matt LaFleur anticipates Joe Barry’s return as defensive coordinator

  
Published January 10, 2023 01:40 AM
January 9, 2023 02:13 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed run through the favorites for every Wild Card matchup and Simms explains why he would ride with the San Francisco 49ers over the Seattle Seahawks.

Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry was the subject of much criticism when the Packers were on a losing streak at the middle of this season, but head coach Matt LaFleur resisted making any change.

On Monday, LaFleur suggested he’ll continue to stay the course with Barry. The Packers defense got better in the final stretches of the season and LaFleur said that Barry’s return for another season in Green Bay is “what I anticipate.”

“I do think there’s something to the guys that we do have in this building ,” LaFleur said, via Bill Huber of SI.com. “Certainly, I think there’s a lot of things that all of us can improve upon, most notably myself. But I do believe in the people, not only in the locker room, but our coaching staff. And like I said, are there a lot of things that we’ve got to improve upon? Absolutely. No doubt about it. But it’s my intention to try and have everybody back. I think continuity is a big part of having success in this league.”

The Packers could see major change this offseason depending on what quarterback Aaron Rodgers decides to do, but it doesn’t look like missing the playoffs is going to lead to a staff overhaul.