Matt LaFleur has noticed a different “mojo” with Jordan Love

  
Published May 1, 2023 12:39 PM
nbc_pft_draft_230425
April 25, 2023 09:08 AM
From Woody Johnson to Jordan Love, Mike Florio and Chris Simms name which individuals are on the positive end of the Aaron Rodgers trade to the Jets.

With the finalization of last week’s Aaron Rodgers trade, Jordan Love is officially Green Bay’s QB1.

As head coach Matt LaFleur explained over the weekend, everyone knew what the situation was with Rodgers likely heading to New York. So it’s not like LaFleur had to have some sort of conversation with Love to let the quarterback know he was officially taking over.

Still, when asked if he’s seen a different “mojo” from Love during the offseason program now that he’s the starter, LaFleur said, “Yeah, I would say so.”

“I think it’s been a cool process from the day we drafted him to see him now, just to see how he’s matured in every facet of life. I think you guys probably notice it even when you’re in the locker room,” LaFleur said in his Saturday press conference. “So, I think he definitely understands that he’s the guy in charge, he’s going to be the guy in the huddle and he’s got to be an extension of us. And we’re excited for him .

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in him. I think he showed it just in the limited action he did last year and just the ability to step in there and the moment was not too big for him. You could see that. He was super poised. And that, quite frankly, gave us the confidence we needed to see from him.”

When it comes to Love’s leadership, LaFleur said he’s expecting the quarterback to continue evolving.

“It is hard to lead when you’re not the guy, and he knows he’s the guy now,” LaFleur said. “First of all, he’s earned the respect by his actions — the way he works — from all his teammates, I would say. And I’m excited for him. I think it’s going to be a process, but one I know that he can handle.”

Love has seen limited action since the Packers traded up to select him at No. 26 overall in 2020. In 10 career appearances, Love has completed 50-of-83 passes for 606 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions.