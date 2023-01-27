 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matt Milano replaces T.J. Watt for Pro Bowl activities

  
Published January 27, 2023 05:10 AM
nbc_pft_achievers_230126
January 26, 2023 08:42 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate whether each team that lost in the Divisional Round overachieved, underachieved or properly achieved this season.

Bills linebacker Matt Milano will be part of this year’s Pro Bowl festivities.

The Bills announced on Friday that Milano has been named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster. He takes the place of Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, who pulled out due to an injury.

Milano was named a first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career this season and he’s also a first-time Pro Bowler. He had 99 tackles, three interceptions, 1.5 sacks, an interception return for a touchdown, and two forced fumbles while starting all 15 games he played during the regular season.

The NFL has done away with the Pro Bowl game this year and will instead hold various skills competitions, a dodgeball game, and a 7-on-7 flag football game as part of the festivities in Las Vegas.