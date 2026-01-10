 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matt Ryan will appear on Sunday’s CBS pregame show

  
Published January 10, 2026 10:46 AM

How immediately will Matt Ryan be joining the Falcons? It depends on the meaning of the word “immediate.”

Yes, the Falcons’ announcement says Ryan will assume the role of president of football operations “immediately.” And the statement from CBS Sports president David Berson reads like a farewell.

That said, we’re told that Ryan will appear on Sunday’s The NFL Today in advance of the playoff game between the Bills and Jaguars.

It’s expected that Ryan will address his departure from CBS, and explain his new role with the Falcons.

Despite a report from NFL Media on Monday that Ryan hoped to work both jobs (NFL Media reported on Tuesday that he wouldn’t), we’re told that wearing the two hats was never an option for Ryan. He’ll be all in with his new job at his old team.

And there’s “immediate” work to be done. They still need to hire a G.M. and a head coach, both of whom will report directly to Ryan.