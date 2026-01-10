Matt Ryan will appear on Sunday’s CBS pregame show

How immediately will Matt Ryan be joining the Falcons? It depends on the meaning of the word “immediate.”

Yes, the Falcons’ announcement says Ryan will assume the role of president of football operations “immediately.” And the statement from CBS Sports president David Berson reads like a farewell.

That said, we’re told that Ryan will appear on Sunday’s The NFL Today in advance of the playoff game between the Bills and Jaguars.

It’s expected that Ryan will address his departure from CBS, and explain his new role with the Falcons.

Despite a report from NFL Media on Monday that Ryan hoped to work both jobs (NFL Media reported on Tuesday that he wouldn’t), we’re told that wearing the two hats was never an option for Ryan. He’ll be all in with his new job at his old team.

And there’s “immediate” work to be done. They still need to hire a G.M. and a head coach, both of whom will report directly to Ryan.