MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Matthew Stafford contract eventually will wreak havoc on Rams’ salary cap

  
Published March 10, 2023 07:02 AM
nbc_pft_rams_230310
March 10, 2023 08:01 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King evaluate if Matthew Stafford is the guy for the Rams, after Les Snead referred to the QB as one of the team’s pillars, and how Sean McVay factors into the next year.

There’s an important reason why the Rams have pivoted from “fuck them picks” to “pluck them picks .” They need a broad nucleus of young, cheap talent to offset the salary-cap disasters looming on their roster.

There’s no bigger coming cap mess than the one associated with quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Although Stafford has a manageable cap figure of $20 million in 2023, trading him would have sparked a $48 million dead-money charge for 2023. Which is reason alone for Stafford to not be traded now.

Next year, the Stafford cap number spikes to $49.5 million. A trade before June 1 would trigger a $55.5 million cap hit.

And, sure, the Rams could (and probably would) restructure Stafford’s $31 million salary for 2024. Still, at some point they’ll be taking a massive cap charge for the $61.5 million he received last year, while carrying a 2022 cap charge of only $13.5 million.

By 2025, Stafford’s cap number will be $50.5 million. He’ll be 37 that year. But it would still cost $37 million in dead money to trade him before June 1.

That’s only two years away. And he’s only been on the team two years. When considering everything they gave up to get him (Jared Goff, two first-round picks, and a third-round pick), it’s hard not to wonder whether it was worth it.

Sure, they won a Super Bowl with Stafford. But that likely will be the only one. And they could end up swirling in a purgatory that may not end for a while.