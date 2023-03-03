Max Duggan: I don’t know if I’ll ever get over loss to Georgia, but I’m learning from it

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Max Duggan: I don’t know if I’ll ever get over loss to Georgia, but I’m learning from it

  
Published March 3, 2023 11:50 AM
nbc_pft_qbsatcombine_230303
March 3, 2023 08:55 AM
Bryce Young said his meeting with the Bears went well, but Mike Florio and Myles Simmons analyze why he shouldn’t want to be drafted by Chicago and how C.J. Stroud could factor into key trade decisions.

Quarterback Max Duggan had a strong final season at TCU, helping the program reach the national championship game.

But that final collegiate contest could not have gone worse for Duggan and the Horned Frogs, as they lost to Georgia 65-7.

Duggan finished that game 14-of-22 passing for 152 yards with two interceptions and a rushing touchdown. He was sacked five times, which brought his rushing yardage total to -38.

That kind of loss when playing for hardware is inherently tough to move past. But Duggan said at the Combine on Friday that he’s doing his best to learn from the experience.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever get over it,” Duggan said. “That’ll probably burn for a while on a game like that, in the biggest stage, and it doesn’t turn out the way we want to. But I think there’s just a lot that I’m still learning from it — how to come back from adversity, how to mentally just get over a hump like that. To almost erase it, where you don’t want to let it dictate too much, but understand that there’s things I can get better at from that game.

“So, still a learning process right now.”

To be sure, that one game doesn’t negate all the good Duggan put on film in four years at TCU — particularly in 2022. In 15 games as a senior, Duggan completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 3,698 yards with 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 423 yards and nine touchdowns.

Duggan finished second in Heisman Trophy voting to USC’s Caleb Williams.