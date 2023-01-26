 Skip navigation
Mecole Hardman remains limited at Chiefs practice

  
Published January 26, 2023 12:06 PM
The Chiefs have not had wide receiver Mecole Hardman in the lineup for quite a while and his status for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Bengals remains up in the air.

Hardman has been out with a pelvis injury and a setback in practice kept him from playing when he was activated from injured reserve late in the regular season. Hardman was a limited participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday and head coach Andy Reid

“I’m just going to take it day by day. He’s busting his tail ,” Reid said, via Matt McMullen of the team’s website. “We’ll just see how it rolls.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle) was a full participant for the second day in a row. Linebacker Willie Gay (toe) and running back Jerick McKinnon (ankle) also got in full practice sessions.