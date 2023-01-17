 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mecole Hardman will not practice Tuesday

  
Published January 17, 2023 08:01 AM
nbc_pft_atlantaafc_230113
January 13, 2023 09:06 AM
If the Bills and Chiefs both reach the AFC Championship game, Atlanta has been selected by the NFL as the neutral site location.

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has not played since being activated from injured reserve late in the regular season and this week isn’t getting off on the right foot.

Hardman has been sidelined by a pelvis injury and head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Tuesday that the wideout will remain out of practice as they begin on-field preparations for Saturday’s game against the Jaguars.

“It’s not responding the way he wants it to,” Reid said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com.

Hardman last played in Week Nine. He had 25 catches for 297 yards and four touchdowns before getting hurt.

Reid said that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) will take part in Tuesday’s practice.