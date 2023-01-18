 Skip navigation
Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mecole Hardman won’t practice for Chiefs on Wednesday

  
Published January 18, 2023 08:03 AM
The Chiefs still won’t have one of their receivers on the field as they get ready to take on the Jaguars on Saturday afternoon.

Kansas City announced Mecole Hardman won’t practice on Wednesday.

Hardman, who hasn’t played since November, was slated to come back at the end of the regular season before suffering a setback. He was listed as a non-participant in Tuesday’s session with a pelvis injury.

All other players on Kansas City’s 53-man roster are going to practice.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and tight end Jody Fortson, who have been designated to return from injured reserve, are also slated to practice, as they both did on Tuesday.