Mecole Hardman won’t practice for Chiefs on Wednesday

The Chiefs still won’t have one of their receivers on the field as they get ready to take on the Jaguars on Saturday afternoon.

Kansas City announced Mecole Hardman won’t practice on Wednesday.

Hardman, who hasn’t played since November, was slated to come back at the end of the regular season before suffering a setback. He was listed as a non-participant in Tuesday’s session with a pelvis injury.

All other players on Kansas City’s 53-man roster are going to practice.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and tight end Jody Fortson, who have been designated to return from injured reserve, are also slated to practice, as they both did on Tuesday.