Merril Hoge seeks Drake Maye as “the kind of player that will get you fired”

Beyond the first pick in the draft, it’s still not clear how the quarterbacks will come off the board in 18 days. Some think North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye could go as high as No. 2. Some see that as a potential mistake.

Chris Simms has placed Maye at No. 6 in his quarterback rankings, behind Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr., and J.J. McCarthy.

Former ESPN analyst and NFL fullback Merril Hoge has similar views on Maye.

Via AthlonSports.com, Hoge recently said the Maye could cost whoever drafts him their job.

“Drake Maye is the kind of player that will get you fired,” Hoge said in an interview on WCCO radio. “Especially if you draft him in the top five or top three, he’s going to get you fired.”

Hoge compared Maye to 2021 rookie Malik Willis, who had been the betting favorite to be the first quarterback taken and who ended up falling to the Titans in round three. At best, he’ll be No. 2 in Tennessee this year.

“Willis might be the only guy that I can think of that is as erratic as Maye,” Hoge said. “I studied him for two years. . . . I watched every one of his games last year. . . . His last game against [North Carolina State] was probably the most embarrassing display I’ve seen from a guy who is supposed to be an elite franchise quarterback. . . . He’s erratic. He’s everywhere.”

Hoge also has concerns about Maye’s ability to use his athleticism in a way that will keep him healthy.

“People think his athleticism will translate but people want him to run and they will bust him up,” Hoge said. “He is not athletic enough. If he doesn’t get down and learn how to do that, he won’t last until Week 10.”

Quarterbacks tend to get overdrafted, especially with so many teams hoping to roll the dice and emerge with a top-five quarterback, sooner or later. Hoge’s opinion is that it won’t happen at all, and that the person responsible for taking him will be hearing, “See you later.” Sooner than later.