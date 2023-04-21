 Skip navigation
Micah Hyde “itching to get back out there” after 2022 neck injury

  
Published April 21, 2023 03:07 AM
Bills safety Micah Hyde missed the final 15 games of the 2022 regular season with a neck injury, but he returned to practice in January and there was some hope that he’d be able to return to action in the AFC Championship Game.

The Bills didn’t make it that far, however, and their home loss to the Bengals meant that Hyde had to reset his goal for getting back on the field to the start of the 2023 season. Hyde has continued working out and said this week that he is “feeling amazing” as he inches closer to his long-awaited return.

“I feel great,” Hyde said, via the team’s website. “I was in my backyard, getting tackled by my son, preparing for a little season coming up. But I’m truly, truly excited. I’ve been working out for the longest time, so I’m itching to get back out there .”

Jordan Poyer agreed to a one-year deal with the team this offseason, so Buffalo will have both of their veteran safeties back in the secondary this year. If all goes well, Hyde will be around for more of this season and the Bills will be around for the final games of the postseason.