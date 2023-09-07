Micah Hyde set to practice Thursday

Bills safety Micah Hyde didn’t practice on Wednesday because of a back injury, but things are looking better for the veteran on Thursday.

Head coach Sean McDermott said that Hyde has made “progress” since Wednesday and that he is set to be a limited participant in practice. McDermott was not ready to offer any predictions about Hyde’s availability for Monday night’s game against the Jets, however.

“We’ll see where it goes,” McDermott said, via Joe Buscaglia of TheAthletic.com.

Hyde was limited to two games last season by a neck injury and the team has been looking forward to having him in his familiar spot in their secondary. The next couple of days will paint a better picture of their chances of welcoming him back to the lineup.