Micah Parsons: Could be my last ride with Dan Quinn, we’ll make sure it’s a damn good one

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s name has come up in several teams’ head coaching searches again this year and one of the players that has helped make him an attractive candidate weighed in on Quinn’s potential departure on Thursday.

Micah Parsons and Quinn both joined the Cowboys in 2021 and Parsons’ ability to wreak havoc across the defensive front has been vital to the team’s defensive success over the last three years. On Thursday, Parsons called Quinn a “great mentor” who is “not afraid to have those hard conversations whether it’s father to son or player to coach.” He also said that he’ll make sure Quinn’s potential playoff swan song with the team is a memorable one.

“It’s the nature of the business,” Parsons said, via the team’s website. “It could possibly be my last ride with Q, and if it is, we’re gonna make sure it’s a damn good one.”

The possible last ride with Quinn gets underway on Sunday against the Packers and a big day for Parsons would help make sure it lasts at least one more week.