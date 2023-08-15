Micah Parsons getting leg checked out after leaving practice

Linebacker Micah Parsons’ health is of paramount importance to the Cowboys, so his early departure from Tuesday’s practice garnered a fair amount of attention.

Parsons left the session to have his left leg looked at by members of the training staff. Parsons had the leg wrapped, but did not return to drills.

After practice was over, Parsons said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, that he got kicked in his leg and that he was going for further evaluation.

There’s no sign of worry about a serious injury, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Cowboys proceed cautiously under any circumstances given the benefit of having Parsons at 100 percent in September.