Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Micah Parsons: I really like being the underdog

  
Published January 20, 2023 01:53 AM
nbc_pft_boys9ers_230119
January 19, 2023 08:22 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King unpack the long-standing history between the Cowboys and 49ers and assess if San Francisco having an extra two days of preparation on Dallas actually is an advantage.

Players and coaches from some teams don’t like being labeled as underdogs going into the divisional round of the playoffs, but it’s not a problem for Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

The 49ers are favored to knock the Cowboys out of the playoffs for the second straight season and Parsons said he feels everyone believes that there is “no way the Cowboys going to win” on Sunday. That may not be entirely accurate, but it’s a view that Parsons embraces as he prepares for this weekend.

“Honestly, I think you should feed into it, you should love that stuff ,” Parsons said, via the team’s website. “When no one believes in you, that’s the best feeling; not when everyone believes in you and the Kool-Aid is up and everyone is smiling like, ‘They can’t lose. They’re too good.’ I don’t want that feeling because then it’s like, damn, what if I don’t win? When you’re already at the bottom, you can only go up. I really like being the underdog.”

Parsons said he thinks the Cowboys beat themselves in last year’s game in Dallas and that the Cowboys need to play their game this year rather than try to “go out there and be different” in order to beat the 49ers at what they do best. We’ll see if the Cowboys can do that in a couple of days.