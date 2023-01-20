Micah Parsons: I really like being the underdog

Players and coaches from some teams don’t like being labeled as underdogs going into the divisional round of the playoffs, but it’s not a problem for Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

The 49ers are favored to knock the Cowboys out of the playoffs for the second straight season and Parsons said he feels everyone believes that there is “no way the Cowboys going to win” on Sunday. That may not be entirely accurate, but it’s a view that Parsons embraces as he prepares for this weekend.

“Honestly, I think you should feed into it, you should love that stuff ,” Parsons said, via the team’s website. “When no one believes in you, that’s the best feeling; not when everyone believes in you and the Kool-Aid is up and everyone is smiling like, ‘They can’t lose. They’re too good.’ I don’t want that feeling because then it’s like, damn, what if I don’t win? When you’re already at the bottom, you can only go up. I really like being the underdog.”

Parsons said he thinks the Cowboys beat themselves in last year’s game in Dallas and that the Cowboys need to play their game this year rather than try to “go out there and be different” in order to beat the 49ers at what they do best. We’ll see if the Cowboys can do that in a couple of days.