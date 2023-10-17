Micah Parsons: It’s good to get back on track

The Cowboys spent the last week talking about the need to not let their blowout loss to the 49ers carry over into future games and they got their first chance to show that they could turn the page in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Their performance against the Chargers was not a perfect one, but it was good enough to get the team a win. Micah Parsons got a key sack on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert after the two-minute warning and Stephon Gilmore picked Herbert off on the next play to seal a 20-17 win that pushed the Cowboys to 4-2 on the season.

Quarterback Dak Prescott said the victory let the team “really close that book” on the 49ers loss and Parsons also focused on moving forward from the painful defeat.

“The win was good,” Parsons said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “It’s good to always get back on track. That’s our record: Prove the naysayers wrong.”

Some of the naysayers will likely need better performances to change their tune about the Cowboys, but they needed a win and they got one on Monday night.