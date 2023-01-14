 Skip navigation
Micah Parsons misses Saturday walkthrough, set to play Monday night

  
Published January 14, 2023 11:12 AM
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons wasn’t at the team’s walkthrough practice on Saturday, but there’s no concern about his availability for Monday night.

Parsons missed the walkthrough in order to be at the birth of his daughter. Parsons tweeted about the birth on Saturday afternoon.

The Cowboys only ruled one player out for their game in Tampa. Cornerback Trayvon Mullen has been ruled out after missing the last two days of practice with an illness.

Mullen was also the only player to receive an injury designation of any kind. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and left tackle Tyron Smith (knee) moved up from limited participation to full participation on Saturday while center Tyler Biadasz (ankle) and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) remained full participants.