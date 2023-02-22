 Skip navigation
Michael Bidwill: Colt McCoy is coming off an injury, will be limited this offseason

  
Published February 22, 2023 11:05 AM
Mike Florio shares why, of the head coaching openings, he would have been the least interested in Arizona, and Peter King says that he doesn't have much hope that the Kyler Murray situation can be turned around quickly.

The Cardinals have known for some time that they’re going to be without quarterback Kyler Murray for their offseason work because he’s recovering from a torn ACL and their only other quarterback under contract is less than 100 percent as well.

During an appearance on The Dave Pasch Podcast, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said that Colt McCoy is not going to be a full participant in the team’s offseason program due to injury. McCoy missed the end of the regular season with a concussion, but Bidwill did not specify what will be hindering him this offseason.

“Colt is coming back from an injury that is going to limit him in the offseason,” Bidwill said. “It’s another set of dynamics that [offensive coordinator] Drew [Petzing] and JG [head coach Jonathan Gannon] have to work through, and [General Manager] Monti [Ossenfort]. We’ll see what exactly the plan is. That’s not for me to figure out, that’s for those guys to figure out.”

David Blough and Trace McSorley also started games at quarterback for Arizona last season. Blough will be a restricted free agent and McSorley will be unrestricted come March, so the Cardinals will have to re-sign one or both of them or bring in entirely new faces in order to run practices this spring.