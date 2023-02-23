Michael Bidwill thinks Kyler Murray return will be “earlier than this midseason”

New Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has spent some time talking about his plans for quarterback Kyler Murray, but implementing those plans will be delayed by his ongoing recovery from last season’s torn ACL.

Murray tore the ligament in mid-December and the expectation is that he will miss some of next season before he’ll be well enough to return to action. It’s early in the rehabilitation process, but Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill shared his belief that Murray will be missing weeks rather than months once the 2023 season gets underway.

“I think [his return] is going to be earlier than this midseason, so hopefully it’s toward the beginning of the season, but I don’t want to put any specific dates,” Bidwill said Wednesday, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “There could be setbacks, the progress could slow. But he’s a young man, it looks like he is a fast healer, things are going well. Let’s hope that keeps going the way it is.”

It will be some time before anyone knows if Bidwill’s timeline is realistic and Bidwill also said that Colt McCoy is going to be limited in any work he does this offseason because of an undisclosed injury, so the Cardinals will be in the market for some more bodies at quarterback this offseason.