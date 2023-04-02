 Skip navigation
Michael Burton thankful for another opportunity to play fullback in Sean Payton’s offense

  
Published April 2, 2023 09:15 AM
Michael Burton is a fullback, and he knows that in today’s NFL, that makes him an endangered species. But Burton signed with the Broncos last month in a reunion with Sean Payton, who previously coached him in New Orleans, and he says that in Payton’s offense, fullbacks can thrive.

“It’s a great opportunity just to be able get back with Sean Payton and kind of that relationship we had when I played with him in 2020,’’ Burton told Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette. “How great of a coach he is and the type of culture he sets. I love playing for those type of coaches, and especially how he uses the fullback . . . . He’s the type of guy that can line you up outside, inside, on the wing, tight end, all different positions.”

Burton spent last season in Kansas City and was active for all 17 games, but he played only 6 percent of the Chiefs’ offensive snaps. In 2020, playing for Payton and the Saints, Burton played 21 percent of offensive snaps.

The 31-year-old Burton said he hopes to be a leader on a team that can have the same success his Chiefs team had last year.

“I hope to be a voice in the room for the young running backs and other running backs and really anybody on the offense who might have questions since I’ve played in that offense before,’’ Burton said. “And [talk about] just the experience of kind what it took to win a Super Bowl. That’s why we’re in this business. That’s my goal is to help the Denver Broncos win a Super Bowl.”