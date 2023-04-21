 Skip navigation
Michael Mayer favored over Dalton Kincaid to be first tight end drafted

  
Published April 21, 2023 12:36 AM
Among the tight end prospects in the 2023 NFL draft, two are head and shoulders above the rest: Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer and Utah’s Dalton Kincaid.

Mayer is a -150 favorite to be the first tight end drafted at DraftKings. Kincaid’s odds to be the first tight end drafted are +120. No one else is close; Georgia’s Darnell Washington is third at +1000.

The 21-year-old Mayer caught 180 passes for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns in his three seasons at Notre Dame and was a consensus All-American last season. He surpassed Tyler Eifert as Notre Dame’s all-time leading receiver at the tight end position.

The 23-year-old Kincaid spent two years at San Diego, where he was originally a walk-on, before transferring and spending three years at Utah. In his three years of FBS football he had 107 catches for 1,414 yards and 16 touchdowns. He missed the final game of his career at Utah with a back injury but has been fully cleared .

Both Mayer and Kincaid have visited the Bengals , Packers and Buccaneers, while Kincaid is also known to have visited the Cowboys, Titans and Lions.