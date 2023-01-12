 Skip navigation
Michigan president claims to have “positive and constructive conversations” with Jim Harbaugh

  
Published January 12, 2023 11:52 AM
Employees who have options that readily can be exercised typically end up with better situations. Wherever Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh ends up in 2023, his situation will be better than it currently is.

Harbaugh has drawn very real interest from the Broncos. That has drawn very real interest from Michigan in keeping Harbaugh.

“I pleased to share that I have been having very positive and constructive conversations with our Athletic Director and Football Coach,” Michigan president Santa Ono said on Twitter. “Warde Manuel and I both want to see Jim Harbaugh stay as the head football coach of the University of Michigan Wolverines.”

The truth may be that they don’t want to be blamed for not trying hard enough to keep Harbaugh, if he leaves. Regardless, Harbaugh has option that he’s exploring. Which means that he definitely will have a better situation, wherever he ends up and however it happens.