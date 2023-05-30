Mickey Loomis: We’re excited and optimistic about Michael Thomas being ready for camp

Since his historic 149-catch, 1,726 yard season in 2019, Saints receiver Michael Thomas has played only 10 games. He has 56 catches for 609 yards and three touchdowns the past three seasons.

Thomas still hasn’t fully recovered from his toe injury, which limited him to three games in 2022.

“I think he’s coming along , and I think he would tell you that things are going well and we’re excited and optimistic about where he’s going to be when we begin training camp,” General Manager Mickey Loomis said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday, via John Hendrix of SI.com.

The Saints are counting on Thomas and cornerback Marshon Lattimore getting healthy and staying healthy this season. Lattimore played seven games in 2022, missing nine games with fractured ribs and a lacerated kidney.

“We’re counting on a couple guys that have missed time with injury,” Loomis said. “Mike Thomas has missed the better part of the last two years, and we’re counting on him to get healthy and to get back to his form. We’re counting on Marshon Lattimore, who missed six or eight games last year with some fractured ribs and a lacerated kidney. We’re counting on those guys to get back and perform at the level they’ve performed at in the past.”