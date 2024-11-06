Mike Edwards is expected to sign with Titans

The Bills released safety Mike Edwards on Tuesday and it hasn’t taken him long to find a new home.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Edwards is set to sign with the Titans, pending a physical. He’s on his way to Tennessee.

Edwards, 28, signed a one-year deal with Buffalo in March. He appeared in just three games for the club, playing 13 special teams snaps and seven defensive snaps.

Appearing in all 17 games for the Chiefs last year with five starts, Edwards recorded five passes defensed with an interception. He also had two fumble recoveries, one of which went for a touchdown.

Edwards spent his first four seasons with the Buccaneers, helping the club win Super Bowl LV before winning Super Bowl LVIII with Kansas City.

The Titans have a need at safety after losing Quandre Diggs for the year with a foot injury.