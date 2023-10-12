Mike Evans officially listed as limited participant in practice

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans wasn’t on the field during the open portion of Buccaneers practice on Thursday, but he apparently got some work in before the session was over.

Evans is listed as limited on Tampa’s injury report. He was listed as out on Tuesday’s report and Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said that Friday will be a big day for determining Evans’ status for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Edge rusher Shaq Barrett (illness) was the only Bucs player listed as out of practice on Thursday.

Tackle Luke Goedke (calf) moved up to full participation after limited work on Wednesday. Everyone else on the roster was also a full participant.