 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Evans’ third touchdown gives Buccaneers 24-21 lead over Panthers

  
Published January 1, 2023 10:46 AM
nbc_csu_carvtb_221229
December 29, 2022 12:20 PM
With the NFC South crown on the line, Chris Simms explains why he believes in the strong Carolina Panthers defense vs. Tom Brady and the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, the Panthers scored a touchdown to take a 21-10 lead.

With 6:47 left in the period, the Buccaneers took their first lead of the game.

Tampa Bay is now ahead 24-21 after ripping off a pair of quick scores. Tom Brady threw his third deep touchdown of the game to Mike Evans for a 30-yard touchdown for the go-ahead score. He then hit Chris Godwin for a two-point conversion, making it a three-point lead.

Brady is now 32-of-42 passing for 418 yards with three touchdowns. Evans now has nine catches for 200 yards with three TDs. Each score has been a deep ball, with Brady hitting him for 63, 57, and 30-yard touchdowns.

The Panthers are going to need at least another defensive stop to try and keep the Bucs from clinching the NFC South on their home field in Week 17.