MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mike Ford set to sign with the Browns

  
Published March 20, 2023 08:22 AM
March 20, 2023 10:01 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal their superlatives through the first week of NFL free agency, featuring the “Happy QB Award,” “Hustler Award” and “Head-Scratcher Award.”

The Browns are set to add cornerback and special teamer Mike Ford to their roster.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Browns have agreed to sign Ford to a one-year deal worth up to $2.25 million.

Ford spent last season with the Falcons and appeared in every one of their regular season games. Ford started two of those games and ended the season with 15 tackles, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit.

The 2022 season was Ford’s first in Atlanta. He spent his first three seasons with the Lions and played for the Broncos in 2021 before moving on to the Falcons.