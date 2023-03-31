 Skip navigation
Mike Gesicki excited to finally play for Bill O’Brien

  
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
From Super Bowl Sunday to the first weekend of the NFL season, Mike Florio and Peter King name their favorite sports days from any league each year.

Mike Gesicki’s agreement on a contract with the Patriots gave New England another tight end to mix into their offense this year and it gave Gesicki a chance to do something he planned to do a long time ago.

When Gesicki signed to play for Penn State coming out of high school, Bill O’Brien was the team’s head coach. O’Brien left to take the same job with the Texans before Gesicki started school in 2014, however, and Gesicki’s plans to play for him were put on ice for a decade.

They’re set to come to fruition now. O’Brien returned to his post as the Patriots offensive coordinator earlier this year and Gesicki is looking forward to finally getting his chance to be part of the coach’s offense.

“So I knew OB going all the way back to my high school days. So it was funny after we agreed on everything and he called me ten years later now,” Gesicki said, via the team’s website. “But it’s exciting to finally be able to play for him and already having those relationships formed, so I’m excited.”

O’Brien had a lot of success with tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez during his first stint running the offense in New England. There will be plenty of excitement around the team if he can put together something similar with Gesicki and Hunter Henry in his return to the fold.