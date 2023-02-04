 Skip navigation
Mike Kafka to have second interview with the Cardinals

  
Published February 4, 2023 12:18 PM
nbc_pft_cardshc_230201
February 1, 2023 08:50 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into why Brian Flores could fit the Cardinals and the upcoming head coach interviews that Arizona will be conducting.

The list of candidates moving on to a second head coaching interview with the Cardinals continues to grow.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will have a second meeting with the team. The news comes on the heels of word that Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo will be joining Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn in the next round of conversations.

Kafka had two interviews with the Texans before they hired DeMeco Ryans this week. He’s also interviewed with the Colts and Panthers since ending his first season with the Giants.

Arizona has also spoken to Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, and their defensive coordinator Vance Joseph since firing Kliff Kingsbury.