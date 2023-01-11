Mike LaFleur out as Jets offensive coordinator

The Jets are in the market for a new offensive coordinator.

According to multiple reports, Mike LaFleur is out after two seasons in the job. Some of those reports indicate that other teams have inquired about LaFleur’s availability in recent days, so he will now be available to pursue other opportunities.

The Jets went from 6-3 to 7-10 and out of the playoffs largely because of their offensive ineffectiveness and the team did not score an offensive touchdown over the final three weeks of the regular season.

They started three different quarterbacks in those games and settling that position will be essential to the success of anyone that the Jets hire to replace LaFleur. Central to any thoughts at the position will be what to do with Zach Wilson after a dreadful second season that saw him get benched in favor of Mike White.