Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Mike LaFleur out as Jets offensive coordinator

  
Published January 11, 2023 01:26 PM
nbc_csu_hyundaiheadlines_230111
January 11, 2023 02:35 PM
Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms discuss how Dak Prescott can lead the Dallas Cowboys in their Wild Card game vs. the Buccaneers and whether Tom Brady is finally approaching the end of his career.

The Jets are in the market for a new offensive coordinator.

According to multiple reports, Mike LaFleur is out after two seasons in the job. Some of those reports indicate that other teams have inquired about LaFleur’s availability in recent days, so he will now be available to pursue other opportunities.

The Jets went from 6-3 to 7-10 and out of the playoffs largely because of their offensive ineffectiveness and the team did not score an offensive touchdown over the final three weeks of the regular season.

They started three different quarterbacks in those games and settling that position will be essential to the success of anyone that the Jets hire to replace LaFleur. Central to any thoughts at the position will be what to do with Zach Wilson after a dreadful second season that saw him get benched in favor of Mike White.