Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott say Cowboys remain confident in Brett Maher

  
Published January 17, 2023 12:41 AM
nbc_pft_49ersseahwksrecap_230116
January 16, 2023 09:16 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms run through all the different ways the 49ers dominated in their 41-23 win over the Seahawks on wild card weekend.

Cowboys kicker Brett Maher set a dubious NFL record on Monday night when he missed his first four extra point attempts, but the team is fully confident in him as its kicker for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones said after the game that the Cowboys won’t be looking at other kickers, and head coach Mike McCarthy said moving on without Maher is not an option.

“We need Brett,” McCarthy said. “He understands that. So we need to get back on it this week and get him ready to go. Obviously we’re kicking in an outdoor stadium out there in Santa Clara. He’s disappointed, but we need him. We need him to focus in. He’s been super clutch for us all year. So that’s the plan.”

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott appeared to slam his helmet in disgust after Maher’s third missed extra point, but Prescott insisted after the game that he was disappointed for Maher, not angry at him.

“I’m Money Maher’s biggest fan. I’ve been shown the video of me, but that’s just emotion. That’s part of it. I talked to him individually, just told him let it go. We need him. I played like shit a week ago. It happens,” Prescott said. “No doubt that he’ll come back next week, be perfect and help us win.”

For his part, Maher said after the game that he felt like he had a good process on his kicks and just missed them, and that he was relieved to make his final extra point attempt when he set out with the mindset of “just going 1-for-1.”

“The team, the coaching staff, they were all awesome, and I needed every single one of them so I appreciate that,” Maher said. “I didn’t do my part, and that’s disappointing, but we’ll get back at it.”