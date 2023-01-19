 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mike McCarthy, Doug Pederson have a chance to make history

  
Published January 19, 2023 04:28 AM
nbc_pft_jagschiefs_230119
January 19, 2023 07:59 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King dive into key factors for the Jaguars-Chiefs Divisional Round matchup, from Trevor Lawrence’s 37-0 all-time Saturday record to the unique nature between Doug Pederson and Andy Reid.

Every coach who has ever won a Super Bowl is keenly aware that no coach has won a Super Bowl with two different teams. This year, two of the eight remaining coaches have a chance to become the first to do it.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, who won Super Bowl XLV with the Packers, and Jaguars coach Doug Pederson, who won Super Bowl LVII with the Eagles, take their teams into divisional-round games this weekend.

While it’s unlikely that either the Cowboys or Jaguars will win the Super Bowl this year, until both teams are eliminated, McCarthy and Pederson have a chance to do that which has never been done, in 56 years of Super Bowls.

First, they have to win this weekend. If either does, he’ll be only two wins away from being the only coach to ever win a Super Bowl with two different teams.

Maybe they’ll both make it. If so, it would be a rematch of one of the more memorable games of the 2022 regular season -- an overtime victory by Jacksonville, which happened after the Jaguars wiped out a 27-10 deficit.