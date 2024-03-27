Mike McCarthy insists he isn’t feeling pressure to do more with less

The Cowboys didn’t extend Mike McCarthy’s contract after last season — his third consecutive 12-win season — putting him on the hottest of hot seats entering 2024. Then, management did next to nothing in free agency.

The Cowboys re-signed long snapper Trent Sieg, cornerback Jourdan Lewis, core special teams player C.J. Goodwin and defensive tackle Carl Davis and signed free agent linebacker Eric Kendricks. Meanwhile, they lost key contributors Tony Pollard, Tyron Smith, Tyler Biadasz, Michael Gallup and Johnathan Hankins among the 10 players who won’t return in 2024.

All-in?

The Cowboys aren’t as good today as they were in the wild-card playoff loss to the Packers at home.

Owner and General Manager Jerry Jones publicly is asking McCarthy and his coaching staff, all of whom are in the final year of their contracts, to do more with less.

If McCarthy has a problem with the seemingly impossible task being asked of him, he isn’t showing it.

“Don’t feel bad for me,’’ McCarthy said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “I’m in a great spot.”

Twice previously McCarthy has gone into a season in the final year of his contract. One came as offensive coordinator of the Saints and the other as head coach of the Packers.

The Cowboys have put McCarthy in a tough spot, but he is willing to bet on himself.

He said coaching is a year-to-year business regardless of contract status.

“I don’t see it as more pressure,’’ McCarthy said. “I think it’s just the reality of our industry. That’s what it is. Those are business decisions and those are really personal, frankly, because we are subcontractors when it comes to the financial component of it.

“You can’t lose sight of the big picture. Make no bones about it. I am extremely blessed to be here. I’m very much engaged where my feet are and the opportunities I’ve had personally. I’m very blessed. I never lose sight of that.’’

McCarthy likely will have to advance beyond the wild-card round this season to get an extension. He might even be under an unspoken edict to reach the NFC Championship Game, something that hasn’t happened for the Cowboys since 1995.

No matter how the Cowboys finish this season, they will have a question to ponder as they are considering McCarthy’s future: Can they find a better coach than McCarthy? He is 43-28 in four seasons, including the postseason, with three trips to the playoffs.